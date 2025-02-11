Was Malcolm in the Middle Revival Supposed to Be a Film? Actor Frankie Muniz Reveals

It appears that the revival of the beloved show Malcolm in the Middle was not pitched as a series but rather as a film. Frankie Muniz, who played the titular character in the show, discussed this during his interview with ScreenRant.

The actor revealed to the outlet that the idea of the revival was initially pitched as a two-hour movie, adding, "And for the sake of it being on Disney+, it's four 30-minute episodes, but it's really one storyline, if that makes sense. You're gonna see everybody and figure out where they've been and what they're doing. And we leave it on a great note, you know, and then we'll see what happens after that."

Many fans might be surprised to learn that Muniz is not particularly fond of his own character in the show. He opened up about this in an interview with People magazine while discussing the reboot ahead of its 25th anniversary this year.

Despite the show ending back in 2006, Muniz shared that he came to this realization eight years ago while watching all the episodes with his wife, Paige.

Muniz told the outlet that at the very end, his wife looked at him and said, "You weren't acting at all. You are literally Malcolm."

He further shared, "And I'm like, ‘I don't know how to take that because Malcolm sucked.’ He was the worst character on that show!"

Even though he has his own opinion about the character, Muniz expressed that he was "obviously thrilled" about the show's revival and was eagerly looking forward to reuniting with the cast on set.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, the announcement of the four-episode revival of Malcolm in the Middle was reportedly made by Disney+ in December 2024.