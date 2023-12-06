Was Margot Robbie told to push up Barbie's release by Oppenheimer producer? Exploring recent claims by the actress

During a candid conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors, Margot Robbie shared an intriguing anecdote about a call she received from Charles Roven, a producer associated with both Oppenheimer and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Roven urged Robbie to change the release date of Barbie to avoid a clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. “One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects,” Robbie said. “And he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date."

Margot Robbie's defiant stand

Robbie recounted the conversation with Roven, emphasizing her refusal to alter Barbie's release date, challenging Roven by saying, "If you're scared to be up against us, then you move your date."

The release calendar clash

Universal initially scheduled Nolan’s Oppenheimer for July 21, 2023, and Warner Bros. later announced that Gerwig's Barbie would share the same release date. The clash generated buzz, given Nolan's departure from Warner Bros. for Oppenheime" and the history of tensions between Nolan and the studio.

Unforeseen success and the Barbenheimer phenomenon

Contrary to expectations, the simultaneous release of Oppenheimer and Barbie resulted in unprecedented success. The summer witnessed the rise of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, with both films achieving remarkable box office milestones. Barbie became Warner Bros.' highest-grossing release, collecting $1.4 billion worldwide, while Oppenheimer claimed the title of the highest-grossing biopic with $950 million worldwide. “It’s a perfect double billing…Clearly the world agreed. Thank God,” Robbie added. “The fact that people were going and being like, ‘Oh, watch “Oppenheimer” first, then “Barbie.”‘ I was like, ‘See? People like everything.’ People are weird…I think they were also really excited by the filmmakers. People were itching for the next Chris Nolan film and itching for the next Greta Gerwig film. To get them at the same time was exciting.” To which Cillian Murphy responded, “I think it happened because both movies were good. In fact, that summer, there was a huge diversity of stuff in the cinema, and I think it just connected in a way that you or I or the studios or anybody could never have predicted.”

Margot Robbie's revelation adds a layer of intrigue to the blockbuster success of Barbie and Oppenheimer. The decision to release the films simultaneously, despite industry norms, led to an unexpected phenomenon and historic box office achievements. The clash of these cinematic giants, fueled by Robbie's refusal to reschedule, became a testament to the audience's diverse tastes and the unpredictable nature of film success.

