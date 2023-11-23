Was Matt Bomer supposed to be in the Barbie movie? Exploring his connection and why he didn't make the final cut

Matt Bomer is a phenomenal American actor. He has received a Golden Globe Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. The actor rose to prominence after the television film The Normal Heart, won him various accolades. The critically acclaimed actor recently opened up about his latest audition and revealed that he had auditioned for this year’s hit, Barbie. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he shed light on his Barbie interview.

Matt Bomer auditioned for Barbie

Matt Bomer could’ve been Ken! In an interview published Tuesday by Vanity Fair, the actor recounted how he auditioned for a number of different Kens in the Barbie film and sent in a self-tape.

The Normal Heart actor said, "I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens, and I dressed differently for all of them. I recorded the lines of the other person's dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond."

According to Vanity Fair, Bomer ultimately decided not to join the smash movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Why did Matt Bomer pass on the role of Ken?

Before forwarding the tape to the casting staff, Matt Bomer, the Doom Patrol and White Collar star, directed it himself. Only after meeting with Greta Gerwig about the job did Bomer say he chose to back out, "choosing not to spend extensive time away from his family," the magazine reported. With his partner Simon Halls, the Magic Mike star has three children: his son Kit and twin boys Henry and Henry.

The casting coordinators for the movie indicated that additional high-profile celebrities were supposed to play Kens in the film. Due to COVID constraints, Lucy Bevan and Allison Jones previously told the magazine that Barbie's cast needed to spend three months in London to film.

Ken was inspired by who in the Barbie movie

As per People, Greta Gerwig, the director of the smashing hit film Barbie, claimed last month that Sylvester Stallone influenced Ryan Gosling's Ken. Gerwig revealed during a discussion at the Directors Guild of America Theater in West Hollywood that Gosling's portrayal of Ken was inspired by Stallone after she and Gosling bonded over their mutual admiration for the actor.

She said, "Ryan Gosling also loves Sylvester Stallone. We had so much time to think about it and talk about it, and he and I did. His faux mink was inspired by Sylvester Stallone's incredible costumes."

Meanwhile, Barbie was released on July 21, 2023, and is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.