Was Matthew Perry Given 27 Ketamine Shots By Assistant? New Documentary Alleges Details of FRIENDS Star's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drug abuse and an individual's death.

Peacock has come forth with a new documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, that reveals a lot about the late actor. Interestingly, it even claims what amount of ketamine was given to Perry before his death.

Focusing on the accidental overdose that occurred on October 28, 2023, the former United States Attorney for the State of California Central District, Martin Estrada, says, “Allegedly, you have Dr. [Salvador] Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof.”

As per Estrada, Plasencia gave Perry doses of ketamine at different locations, also revealing they once met in a parking lot in Long Beach and the doctor administered a dose in the back of the car.

The attorney also states that the three individuals found guilty in Perry's death were taking advantage of the actor.

Estrada claims that even when the doctor saw the actor getting frozen due to Ketamine, he did nothing and later provided the drug to Mr. Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa. The drug was supplied from Jasveen Sangha, Ketamine Queen.

According to a plea agreement Iwamasa made with the Department of Justice, he injected Matthew Perry with six to eight doses of ketamine per day from October 24 to 27.

On the day of his death, Iwamasa injected Perry a dose at 8:30 in the morning and later at 12:45 p.m. However, the actor requested for another dose, asking Iwamasa to “shoot me up with a big one.”

This then led to Perry’s death near the jacuzzi.