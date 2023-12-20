Was Matthew Perry unhappy filming FRIENDS? Exploring George Clooney's recent Claims about the late actor

In a recent interview on December 19, George Clooney, known for his role in ER, talked about his late friend Matthew Perry, who passed away at 54. George shared that Matthew, famous for 'Friends,' was not happy during his time on the popular sitcom.

During his recent interview with Deadline, George Clooney revealed, “He wasn’t happy. It didn’t bring him joy or happiness or peace." He further continued, “He would say to us… ‘I just want to get on a sitcom, man. I just want to get on a regular sitcom and I would be the happiest man on earth.’ And he got on probably one of the best ever.”

George, who had known Matthew since their teenage years and worked with him on the Warner Brothers lot during 'ER' and 'Friends,' said it was difficult to watch Matthew struggle. Clooney told the outlet, “Watching that go on on the lot — we were at Warner Brothers, we were there right next to each other — it was hard to watch because we didn’t know what was going through him,” he further continued. “We just knew that he wasn’t happy and I had no idea he was doing what, 12 Vicodin a day and all the stuff he talked about, all that heartbreaking stuff.”

George's friendship with Matthew Perry

George emphasized that fame and success did not bring Matthew happiness and highlighted the importance of being content with oneself and one's life. He also shared fond memories of their friendship, mentioning “I knew Matt when he was 16 years old. We used to play paddle tennis together,” he said. “He’s about 10 years younger than me. And he was a great, funny, funny, funny kid.” Speaking about Friends George gushed, “And Friends, man, that was a fun time to watch those guys, we were all really close.”

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, and it was later revealed that the official cause of death was the "acute effects of ketamine." Sources also indicated concerns about a potential drug overdose, as Matthew had struggled with sobriety for years, causing a significant sense of shame whenever he faced setbacks.

