Was Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Pregnancy Photo Altered? Photographer Speaks Out Amid Kate Middleton’s Controversy

Amid the uproar over Kate Middleton sharing an edited Mother's Day photograph, another royal portrait is being criticized for allegedly being altered. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day photo, shared in 2021 to announce the couple's second pregnancy, was scrutinized by UK media for having a willow tree added in the background.

However, the photographer who clicked the portrait has hit out at claims that it was retouched and shared a colored version of the photo, demanding an apology.

"The original JPEG without the black and white grade, I expect a full apology and retraction from @dailymail @telegraph. No trees or meadows were moved or swapped; this is the image straight out of the camera. Also, that is a jacaranda tree, not a willow tree," artist Misan Harriman said in a post on Instagram, also sharing the details of the original photo.

What is the real picture about?

The black-and-white photo captured a tender moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Meghan, visibly pregnant, rests her head on Harry's lap as they share a warm smile. A tree forms part of the background in this intimate scene.

Moreover, Misa Harriman, the photographer behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement picture, strongly denies claims made by the Daily Mail that he admitted to manipulating the image.

Harriman clarifies that during a podcast interview, he discussed taking the photo remotely due to lockdown restrictions. He claims the host's "leading questions" inquired about a specific type of tree ("willow") and the setting ("meadow") which he simply confirmed based on the original scene.

He emphasizes that this exchange does not constitute an admission of altering the photo. "The only change made," he asserts, "was converting it to black and white." He condemns the accusation as "insidious," "dangerous," and "unacceptable."

Furthermore, the UK royal family has faced controversy following reports that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, acknowledged altering a palace-issued photograph featuring herself and her three children. The edited image was subsequently retracted by news agencies worldwide.

The photo fueled more speculation on social media about the royal's prolonged absence after the palace announced her upcoming abdominal surgery. It's worth noting that the princess hasn't been away from public life since Christmas.

