Was Meghan Markle at King Charles III’s Coronation ceremony in disguise? Here's what we know

Meghan Markle stayed back in California while King Charles III was officially crowned as the new monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms on May 6, Saturday.

While Buckingham Palace confirmed weeks ago that the Duchess of Sussex would not be attending the Coronation with Prince Harry, rumor mills have it that Meghan in fact, attended the royal event in disguise. Yes! You read that right. Read on to know more.

Did Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s Coronation in disguise as a man?

According to the latest wild rumors on Twitter, Meghan Markle was present at her father-in-law King Charles’ coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Fans took to Twitter to suggest the outrageous claim after they could not identify a man with long hair, a moustache, and tinted sunglasses in the audience. Soon, the Twiterrati joked that it must be Meghan Markle in disguise.

“That’s Meghan Markle under disguise,” a user tweeted. Another fan wrote that the look “nearly had [them] fooled.”

A third person’s tweet said, “I don’t know much about #Coronation. But I do know this is Meghan Markle in disguise,”

This rumor is obviously baseless and false. The New York Post identified the man rumored to Meghan as one Sir Karl Jenkins, who is reportedly an acclaimed composer in Wales.

Meghan Markle celebrates son Archie’s birthday in California

Meghan skipped King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony and stayed back in California with her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duchess stayed back with her son Prince Archie, who celebrated his fourth birthday, on May 6. On the other hand, her husband Prince Harry also rushed back home after attending his father’s and stepmother’s official crowning as King and Queen, to celebrate his son's birthday.

