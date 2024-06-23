Was Meghan Markle Irritated By Victoria Beckham's Greater Wealth And Fame? New Book Says THIS

The Beckhams possess a huge deal in society from wealth and fame. However, a BBC journalist recently claimed in his book that Meghan Markle, who made a mark in the entertainment industry and later became the Duchess of Sussex, was once irritated by it. As per reports, Victoria and David Beckham enjoy a massive net worth of $514 million out of which Victoria’s net worth is $450 million.

In the book The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, written by Tom Bower, it is stated, “She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts, and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Surprises Fans As She Performs Castles Crumbling With Hayley Williams At Eras Tour Show In London

Meghan Markle & Victoria Beckham’s rift

Tom Bower, in his book, further claimed how Meghan Markle has a way of thinking about acquiring the highest position through wealth and fame. And that the Duchess was disappointed to learn about Victoria Beckham being in the hierarchy with a higher net worth and ranking level in society. The book stated, “In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.”

Advertisement

According to UK Mirror, as stated by Bower, the bond between the Royal and the Beckhams started to sour in 2018. While Victoria and David were invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, they were not included in the feast. Later, when Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and Meghan and Harry were missing from the guest list, it proved the strain in their friendship.

However, even then Victoria apparently tried to get back on the good terms with her friend Meghan, and she even suggested beauty parlours in London to the Duchess of Sussex which were not accepted by her, as per Bower. Later, Meghan even accused the Beckhams of leaking information about the royal couple.

Bower even wrote that Meghan Markle had taken advantage of Victoria Beckham’s wealth and hospitality. The book states that following a private journey to Los Angeles, the Duchess stayed at Beckham’s place. He wrote, “Her excuse was to avoid the paparazzi. At no cost, all her needs were secretly provided for by the Beckhams’ staff. If there was a hint that Meghan was taking advantage of her new status, the Beckhams pushed their gripes aside.”

Advertisement

The Sussexes and the Beckham’s history

Ever since the World Cup 2010 bidding, they have had a good relationship. However, the accusation of leaking private information to the media about the Sussexes annoyed David Beckham to an extent. A close source to the Beckhams told The Daily Mail, that making up of their bond once again is ‘unlikely’. Well, what are your thoughts about it?

ALSO READ: Has Sean Diddy Combs Removed All His Instagram Posts? Find Out As the Rapper Finds Himself in Legal Battle