Was Meghan Markle treated like a ‘bimbo’ on Deal or No Deal sets, despite claims? Show’s boss finally REACTS

Meghan Markle reportedly claimed that she was treated as “bimbo” on the American version of ‘Deal or No Deal’ game show. Now, the Chief Content Officer of the show broke his silence on the Duchess of Sussex’s accusations. He reacted to the claims made by Meghan and denied them.

Deal or No Deal boss reacts to Meghan Markle’s claims

In an interview with Variety that was published on May 24th, Banijay's chief content officer, Lucas Green, who oversees the structure of Deal or No Deal, responded to the Duchess of Sussex's remarks. When asked whether he agrees with Meghan's claim that the show's models are "objectified," Green replied that he disagrees. He said, “We are constantly evolving the format so that it isn’t the same show it was 15-plus years ago,” he said. Green added, “A lot of work goes into modernizing our formats to ensure they represent our values as a company and wider society.”

What did Meghan Markle say about the game show?

The former Suits actress sparked controversy in October 2022 when she claimed that her time on the game show, which ran from 2006 to 2007, made her feel like a "bimbo." During an episode of the Archetypes podcast, Markle said, "When I look back at that time, I’ll never forget this one detail.” She further said, "there was a woman who ran the show and she’d be there backstage and I can still hear her … she’d go, ‘Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!”

Meghan explained how the women were told to wear hair extensions and fake eyelashes as well as were given spray tans and bra padding. She said, “there was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like.” Markle continued, “I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”

The former ‘Suits’ actress said, “It was solely about beauty, and not necessarily about brains.” She continued, “I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach.” She further added, “As I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart.”

Meanwhile, another model who participated in ‘Deal or No Deal,’ Donna Feldman, criticized Markle's claims last year. In addition, ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Claudia Jordan also opened up about her time on the trivia show and trashed the royal’s statement.

