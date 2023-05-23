Was Melissa McCarthy ‘physically ill’ after working on a ‘hostile, volatile’ movie set? Actress REVEALS

Halle Bailey recently applauded her The Little Mermaid co-star Melissa McCarthy for teaching her how to stand out and say what suits her on set. However, McCarthy wasn't always so outspoken. Yes, you read that right. McCarthy stated in a recent interview that she once became sick from working on a set that was so toxic that many of the cast and staff were left "weeping." McCarthy learned from the experience that she cannot remain silent in the face of unsuitable working circumstances.

The 52-year-old said, “I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill.” McCarthy added, “My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness.”

She continued, “There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person.” The actress further said, “And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective. Then one day, I was like, ‘It stops today!’ I just kept saying to them, it stops, it stops. And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.”

McCarthy as Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’

McCarthy portrays the role of villain ‘Ursula’, the sea witch, in the live-action Disney version of The Little Mermaid. This movie will mark the Hollywood music debut of the Oscar nominated actor. She'll next make a comedic appearance in a Peacock film with a holiday theme.

McCarthy said, “I was so terrified, and there were moments when I felt like, I have no business trying to meet with Rob Marshall, but if I don’t do it, I will regret it for the rest of my life.” She further added, “It went well. We kind of hit it off. He’s such a remarkable and lovely human.”

About Melissa McCarthy

Melissa Ann McCarthy, a well-known American actress, and producer, was born on August 26, 1970. The actress rose to fame for her role in the comedy movie ‘Bridesmaid’. She has received several accolades throughout her career, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

In 2016, Time named McCarthy one of the 100 most important people in the world. Besides, she has appeared in several commercially successful comedies, including The Heat, Tammy, Identity Thief, St. Vincent, The Boss, Spy, etc.





Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Little Mermaid: New teaser starring Halle Bailey shows Melissa McCarthy’s FIRST LOOK as Ursula; WATCH