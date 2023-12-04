Was Natalie Portman pregnant during 2011 Oscars? Actress reveals FUNNY details about her journey of becoming a mom

In the dazzling world of Hollywood, where red carpets and Oscar ceremonies are the epitome of glamor, Natalie Portman's journey to receiving her Academy Award in 2011 was not just about the accolades but also a tale of motherhood in the making. The superstar revealed that she was four months pregnant when she first received her Academy Award in 2011.

Natalie Portman's Oscar win had baby bump surprise

As the world watched Natalie Portman grace the 83rd Annual Academy Awards stage to receive her Oscar for Black Swan, little did they know that beneath the glamourous exterior, the actress was harboring a delightful secret, as retrieved via PEOPLE. Portman, in a recent revelation, shared the amusing details of that memorable night, stating, “I was four months pregnant, but everyone was like, ‘You must be ready to pop.’ And I was like, ‘I’ve got five months to go! I’m just huge,’ ” Portman, now a mother of two, reminisces with a laugh.

For Portman, navigating the red carpet during the Oscars while four months pregnant added an extra layer of challenge and humor. Recalling the experience, she shares, "It made it all the more precarious to be wearing heels and going upstairs. I was just like, 'Don't fall, don't fall, don't fall.' That was all I was thinking about."

ALSO READ: 'Accident of luck that I was not harmed' - Natalie Portman opens up on her time as a child actor

Natalie Portman on gracing the red carpet after being a mother

Fast forward to today, with 12-year-old Aleph and 6-year-old Amalia in her life, Natalie Portman's perspective on the glitz and glam has evolved. The busy mom, juggling between career and family, now welcomes the chance to get red carpet ready. She reflects on the transformation, sharing in another conversation with PEOPLE , “It has changed a lot for me. In my 20s, I felt very oppressed by it. I was like, ‘This is shallow. It doesn’t mean anything.’ And then I had kids, and now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not covered in avocado and sweat, and people are taking care of me. This is so lovely.' I relish it now.”

Natalie Portman's journey from the Oscars stage with a baby bump surprise to embracing the red carpet with a newfound appreciation after motherhood encapsulates the multi-faceted nature of her life.

ALSO READ: Is Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore's May December based on real events? Exploring the case of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau