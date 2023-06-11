Was Natalie Portman upset during park visit with husband Benjamin Millepied and kids? Here’s what we know

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were spotted together at a park along with their kids recently. This is the first time the husband-and-wife duo was seen in public together ever since news broke about Millepied’s alleged affair with a younger woman. As per the report by Page Six, Portman apparently upset during their park outing. Read on to know more.

Natalie Portman upset during park visit with husband Benjamin Millepied?

As per the photos published exclusively by the news portal, both Natalie and Benjamin were seen donning graphic white tee-shirts with blue denim pants. The pair was seen having an intense conversation. During their discussion, it even looked like Portman was wiping away tears under her cat-eye sunglasses. At another point in the conversation, the Black Swan star put her head down on the top of the bench while her French ballet-dancer husband looked on at her.

Their outing was on Saturday, which also happened to be Benjamin’s 46th birthday.

Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin Millepied’s alleged affair

It was only recently that news about Benjamin Millepied’s alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Etienne came to the forefront. According to a report published by the publication last week, Millepied is fighting to save his marriage with Natalie.

Sources informed the media portal that the couple allegedly separated last year but then came together after working through their issues. But then, reports about Millepied’s affair made headlines.

“They have not split and are trying to work things out,” a source close to the couple told the news outlet.

“Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family,” the source further added.

The insider also shared that Portman is “incredibly private” and “her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids.”

It was the French magazine Voici that published photos of Millepied and Etienne entering his office separately on May 24th. They then exited the office 10 minutes apart after 2 hours.

The magazine wrote that the ballet dancer was spending more and more time with the climate activist and that Portman came to know of their affair in early March.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Natalie Portman make a return to Star Wars' next installment? Actress REACTS