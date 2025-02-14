Was Netflix’s La Dolce Villa Really Filmed In Europe? Exploring the Movie’s Locations Across the World

The new film La Dolce Villa has certainly charmed its audience, and one standout feature is its gorgeous setting. The film showcases some truly breathtaking locations that linger in the minds of viewers, prompting many to question whether these stunning spots are real places in Italy or just beautifully crafted sets.

To answer the question, most of the movie was indeed shot in Italy, according to The Direct. The villa that Olivia buys is particularly memorable. The exterior of the villa is actually Torrino Dei Gelsi Farm and Resort, located on the outskirts of the small town of San Gregorio da Sassola, as reported by the publication.

Regarding other filming locations in Italy, Tuscany reportedly served as the backdrop for several major scenes, including the picturesque landscapes featuring rolling hills and charming townships.

According to The Direct, primary exterior shots were also captured in this region.

Additionally, at the beginning of the film, viewers witness a scene in which Eric, the titular character, arrives in Italy to meet his daughter. This scene was filmed at Roma Trastevere Railway Station, as per the outlet.

As for the indoor scenes, it appears that many were filmed in Rome at Cinecittà Studios. This reportedly includes the interior shots of the villa that Olivia purchases.

The film, which was released on February 13, falls under the romantic comedy genre. According to IMDb, the movie’s synopsis is as follows:

“A successful businessman travels to Italy to stop his daughter from spending all her money to restore an old villa, but Italy has other romantic plans.”

According to IMDb, the cast includes Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Violante Placido, Giuseppe Futia, Simone Luglio, Tommaso Basili, Daniel Panzironi, Nunzia Schiano, Luisa De Santis, Lucia Ricalzone, Giselle Gant, Madior Fall, Jenny De Nucci, Mitch Salm, Melanie Neu, Ettore Nicoletti, Loris Loddi, and Sinne Mutsaers.

La Dolce Villa is available to stream on Netflix.