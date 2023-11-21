Was Nicholas Hoult supposed to play Lex Luthor earlier? Exploring reports and his journey to joining Superman: Legacy cast

In a surprising twist, Nicholas Hoult, known for roles in X-Men and Mad Max, is set to be the iconic villain Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. This DC superhero reboot features a star-studded cast, including David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Hoult, initially considered for Superman, now steps into Luthor’s shoes. Despite past casting rumors, Hoult’s journey to play Lex Luthor adds intrigue to this eagerly anticipated superhero saga.

The shift in casting: From Superman to Lex Luthor

Initially considered for the lead role of Superman, Hoult’s journey in Superman: Legacy took an unexpected turn. The role of Clark Kent ultimately went to David Corenswet, other actors like Bill and Alexander Skarsgard were also said to be in the running for Lex. Hoult’s status was unclear for a while. But, then Hoult secured a pivotal spot as the infamous Lex Luthor, Superman’s long-time adversary.

Lex Luthor, a character portrayed by various actors over the years, holds a significant place in Superman’s narrative. From Gene Hackman in Christopher Reeve’s era to Jesse Eisenberg in Batman vs Superman, Luthor’s presence is always a force to be reckoned with.

James Gunn’s vision for Superman: Legacy

Directed and written by James Gunn, Superman: Legacy is set to be a cornerstone in DC Studios’ relaunch of the DC universe. While featuring other DC heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, and the Engineer, Gunn emphasizes that at its core, the film is a Superman story. Gunn aims to establish a creative vision journey as he grapples with his Kryptonian heritage and human life in Smallville.

Release updates and Hoult’s diverse projects

Despite challenges, including the recent actors' strike, Gunn assures fans that Superman: Legacy is on track for its scheduled release on July 11, 2025. Meanwhile, Hoult continues to diversify his roles, with upcoming projects like Clint Eastwood’s legal thriller Juror #2 and lending his voice to Jon in the animated film Garfield.

Well, the journey from Superman contender to Lex Luthor underscores the unpredictable casting nature of Hollywood. The film, part of DC Studios’ ambitious universe relaunch, promises a fresh take on Superman’s story.

