Was a possible Chris Evans cameo as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier discussed? FIND OUT

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman was point-blank asked in an interview if Marvel ever considered bringing in 'old man' Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) for a cameo.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shed major spotlight on two underrated yet fan-favourite characters - Sam Wilson aka Falcon aka the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). With numerous reports hinting at Chris Evans making his return as Captain America in an undisclosed project, after Steve Rogers' story arc ended in Avengers: Endgame and with Chris kissing goodbye to his beloved Marvel superhero, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans wondered if the 39-year-old actor would have a cameo in the popular Disney+ series, whose central storyline was about Steve passing on the shield to Sam.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman was point-blank asked if Marvel ever considered bringing in 'old man' Steve Rogers for a cameo. "It was discussed, I think. I don't know. I am officially saying I don't know," Malcolm cryptically responded. When the host clarified, "Okay. You're officially saying it may have been discussed but you don't know what exactly was discussed," to which Spellman agreed with a laugh, "That's exactly right!" This means that a Chris Evans cameo was in fact on the table of discussion when it came to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Back in January, when reports suggested that Chris was going to reprise his role in a future MCU project, Evans had cryptically tweeted on the same day, "News to me." Moreover, when Kevin Feige was asked about the reports of Chris coming back to the MCU, the Marvel Studios President squashed the rumours, stating, "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumour, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself."

However, bringing back characters is Marvel's speciality and with Captain America 4 in the works, we can 'never say never' to Chris Evans' possible return as the cherished Steve Rogers.

