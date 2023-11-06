Was Priscilla Presley 'concerned' about Sofia Coppola's biopic on her? Actress EXPLAINS

Priscilla Presley, the ever-dynamic actress and ex-wife of Elvis Presley, had a biopic made of her. Sofia Coppola, the acclaimed director, decided to showcase Priscilla Presley through her storytelling and recently released a film called Priscilla based on her life and love story with Elvis Presley. Like any other person, Priscilla was concerned about Coppola making a biopic of her, but as reported by People in a recent event, Priscilla Presley shed light on how she felt about Coppola’s biopic of her.

Priscilla Presley reveals if she was concerned about Sofia Coppola’s biopic on her

Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola, is officially approved! Priscilla Presley praised the biopic during a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, as reported by People, but she also admitted she was nervous heading into it.

Elvis Presley’s ex-partner said, "I was very concerned about this movie; I think it's right on, to be honest with you." She then praised the Academy Award-winning filmmaker, thanking her for her care in handling the story, which was mostly based on Presley's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me.

She then praised Coppola’s directorial skills and said, "I admire her filmmaking. I think she does an excellent job. She is for women, and when she approached me about doing a film about me, I was moved. If anyone were to make a film, it would be for her. I would never support another film by anyone else. She has a big heart, her father is well-known, and she really connected with me. I have no objections to what she did in any manner."

Presley noted that the filmmaker wanted it to be right, which helped persuade her that the story was in good hands.

Sofia Coppola’s biopic based on Priscilla Presley

Sofia Coppola's 2023 American biographical drama film Priscilla is based on Priscilla Presley's (who serves as an executive producer) and Sandra Harmon's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. It follows Presley's (Cailee Spaeny) life and her relationship with Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi).

On September 4, 2023, Priscilla had its world premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. A24 premiered it in limited theaters in the United States on October 27, 2023, before expanding to broad distribution on November 3.

