Was Priyanka Chopra's birthday gift from Nick Jonas THIS insanely expensive bottle of wine?

Even though Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't be together to celebrate actress' birthday, looks like the singer made it a special one with a rare collectible.

Jonas turned a year wiser on Sunday as she celebrated her 39th birthday. The actress had earlier given her fans a glimpse of her 'pri-birthday' celebrations. While fans, co-stars and industry friends flooded social media with wishes for the actress, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas made the day super special even though he was thousands of kilometers away. For the unversed, Nick is in the US while Priyanka is in London as she is busy shooting for Citadel.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a photo of a stunning Priyanka in a pink saree from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' France wedding and wrote, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you." In response, Priyanka also took to her Instagram Story and professed her love for Nick Jonas.

The actress shared a photo of a wine bottle alongside a glass of wine and some birthday sparkle. However, the wine caught our attention as the bottle was a Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982. What's so special you ask? Turns out, the wine is a rare one and thus difficult to get your hands on it. The wine is specifically made in the village of Pauillac which falls in the north-west of the city of Bordeaux, France.

It usually finds a sweet spot on auctions and according to Sotheby's.com the wine retails anywhere between 10,000 to 13,000 British pounds. This roughly translates to anywhere between Rs 10 to 13 lakh. Yep, you heard that right! However, the retail price differs from region to region.

Sharing a photo of the Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982 bottle, Priyanka wrote, "Love you @nickjonas." We wonder if the pop singer went all out to get his hands on this rare collectible for his ladylove and make her day extra special.

