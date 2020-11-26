Was the Queen aware of Meghan Markle's miscarriage? Prince Harry reportedly informed the royal family

In an Op-Ed, Meghan Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. Following the Duchess of Sussex's heartbreaking revelation, here's how the royal family reacted.

Just yesterday, Meghan Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this summer. The Duchess of Sussex, in a piece for The New York Times, penned the events that unfolded on the day she and Prince Harry lost their second child. In the heartbreaking piece, Meghan revealed that she felt a sharp pain before she dropped to the ground, with Archie in her arms. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote. Soon after, she was taken the hospital.

While the world found out about the incident this week, it has been revealed that the royal family was informed of the miscarriage before the NYT article was published. A source informed The Daily Beast that Meghan and Harry informed their family in the UK and they also informed them about the op-ed. Although the source did not reveal when the couple informed the royal family, it has been revealed that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William were in the loop.

The publication added that the Queen, Charles and William's offices have refused to comment. The Queen's office deemed the issue "deeply personal" whereas Charles' office said he would not comment on the "private" matter. However, a source informed People that there is a lot of "sadness around the family." A second source added that there is "understandable sadness".

In the op-ed, Meghan described her and Harry's "unbearable grief" but assured the world that the couple would be okay. ICYMI, check out the details of the piece in the link below.

