Was Quentin Tarantino going to make a Star Trek movie? The director reveals why he had to scrap the idea

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most recognizable directors of his generation and is often counted among the all-time greats. His films have a distinct style that is unique to him and is not seen in any other film.

As a fan of Star Trek, there was a time when Tarantino was tipped to make a feature film in the franchise, his idea even got the approval but ultimately he backed out of it. The reason for his departure is being revealed now.

Why did Quentin Tarantino opt out of his Star Trek film?

Quentin Tarantino is a director with a unique style, he is counted among the most original directors of his generation whose films are recognizable from some of his trademarks. One of his trademarks is intense violence which is ever-present in almost all his films.

Being a fan of the original Star Trek series, Tarantino had the brilliant idea of adapting the world of Star Trek in his style.

When he pitched that idea to the producers of the Star Trek franchise, they came overboard and were quick to hop onto it.

One of the big reasons for that was the novelty of the idea as well as Tarantino's proven track record as a genre-defying director.

Tarantino had imagined his Star Trek film in the earthbound 1920s Gangster world rather than a straightforward space saga, which is the norm with Star Trek films.

The script was even being worked on and was close to completion with Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant working on it with the Pulp Fiction director.

Ultimately though, the project didn't materialize. And the reason for that was, Tarantino didn't want Star Trek to be one of his last films.

“I remember we were talking, and he goes, ‘If I can just wrap my head around the idea that ‘Star Trek’ could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do. Is this how I want to end it?’ And I think that was the bump he could never get across, so the script is still sitting there on his desk.” Mark L Smith recently told Collider.

As it is widely known, Quentin Tarantino is only going to make 10 films in his entire career. Out of these, 9 films he has already made, and as any great director would, he wants his last film to be special and incredibly personal to him.

So the idea of adapting an IP like Star Trek, no matter how much he likes it, was not something he was ever gonna do, which is the reason the project never saw the light of day.

What will be Tarantino's last film?

Quentin Tarantino has always been a bold director. He has never cared about Box Office trends or prestige awards but has rather made cinema that has been incredibly personal to him.

Right from the beginning of his career in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs, the director has carried that signature style and bold attitude in all his films since.

That's why his last film is supposed to be a continuation of that legacy itself. Details about his last film, The Movie Critic are few and far between, not much is known about it apart from the film's tentative title. That's why it's going to be interesting to see how he ends his remarkable career and what he chooses to do after his last film is released.

