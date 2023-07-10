Was Rainn Wilson unhappy with his Dwight Schrute role in The Office? The actor REVEALS

Rainn Wilson’s role of Dwight Schrute in The Office quickly became fans' beloved with exceptional comedy performance. Fans believe that Wilson was properly able to assimilate himself in the role of Dwight, which no one would have been ever able to do. Even after Steve Carell’s exit from the show, Wilson helped in carrying the show on his back.

Unknowingly, the cast of The Office came together to create one of the most legendary show ever. However, in a recent podcast, Rainn Wilson revealed that he was ‘mostly unhappy’ with his role in The Office. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rainn Wilson on his role in The Office

During his interview on Bill Maher’s “Club Random”, Rainn Wilson revealed that he was not always happy with his role. Wilson said, “When I signed up for ‘The Office,’ it’s like, I want to buy a house, Bill Maher, I want to buy a house.”

The Emmy winning actor said, “When I was in ‘The Office,’ I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn’t enough. I wasn’t enjoying it. I was thinking about, “Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can’t have a movie career? Why don’t I have this development deal.”

Rainn Wilson said that even though he worked with amazing people, was nominated for Emmy awards, and earned lots of money, he was unhappy. He said, “When I was on ‘The Office,‘ I was clutching and grasping at okay, I was making hundreds of thousands. I wanted millions, and I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough.”

Wilson is currently promoting his newly released book, ‘Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution’, which talks about spirituality. He leaned in towards spirituality during his personal struggles.

