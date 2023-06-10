Was Raquel Leviss initially into Ariana Madax, not Tom Sandoval? Her ex thinks so

In a shocking revelation, Nema Vand, known for his appearance on "Shahs of Sunset" and a brief romance with Raquel Leviss, disclosed that Leviss had expressed a desire to pursue a romantic connection with Ariana Madix rather than Tom Sandoval. Vand shared this startling information during an episode of "Scheananigans," a podcast hosted by Scheana Shay. According to Vand, Leviss revealed her preference for Madix and claimed that Sandoval and Madix were in an open relationship prior to her involvement with Sandoval.

A candid conversation with Leviss unveiled

Vand recounted an intimate conversation that occurred in a hot tub during Coachella in April 2022. Leviss supposedly expressed her willingness to explore a potential relationship with Madix, stating that she wouldn't hook up with Sandoval. Vand recalled Leviss saying, "'I would hook up with Ariana though, I wouldn't hook up with Tom.'"

Unveiling the "open relationship" assertion by Leviss

Vand continued to shed light on the situation, sharing that Leviss mentioned a hot tub encounter with Sandoval until the early hours of the morning, where he allegedly informed her about their supposed open relationship. Vand expressed his surprise, recounting Leviss saying, "You know, we have an open thing, like, we can hook up with whoever we want." However, Vand clarified that Leviss recognized this as a ploy by Sandoval to create an opportunity for them to engage romantically. She understood Sandoval's intentions, as Vand noted, "She knew exactly what he was doing."

The revelation of Leviss' initial interest in Ariana Madix rather than Tom Sandoval brought an unexpected twist to the ongoing drama. During the explosive three-part reunion of "Vanderpump Rules," Leviss and Sandoval delved into their affair, addressing various aspects of their relationship. In a separate interview after the reunion, Leviss divulged further details, including her suggestion of a throuple involving herself, Sandoval, and Madix. However, Madix promptly denied ever being involved in an open relationship with Sandoval, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative. As the truth unfolds, fans of the reality show eagerly await further revelations and the resolution of the tangled web of relationships within the "Vanderpump Rules" cast.

