Was Raven-Symone Edited To Appear Thinner In That’s So Raven Body Empowerment Episode? Ironic Claims Explored

Raven-Symoné, the star of the popular Disney Channel show That's So Raven, is the subject of new allegations that her figure was digitally altered to seem thinner during a body-empowerment episode of the show.

These claims were made by Dava Savel, co-producer and writer on That's So Raven, in Ashley Spencer's new book, Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel's Tween Empire.

According to Savel, producers were concerned about Raven-Symoné's weight and took measures to solve it without contacting the actress directly.

The episode in question, titled That's So Not Raven, was intended to convey a message of self-acceptance, but behind the scenes, the truth was allegedly quite different.

In her Disney High interview, Dava Savel shared how the production crew handled concerns regarding Raven-Symoné's appearance. At the time, the actress was 18 years old, and Savel stated that producers were bothered by her weight. She went on to say that they handled it very badly. But it was never in her face.

The episode That's So Not Raven aired during the show's second season and showed the story of Raven Baxter, played by Raven-Symoné, who was turned down for a fashion show due to her size.

Raven's character tries many diets in an attempt to fit in, but she eventually accepts herself as she is. The show was meant to be a statement about body positivity, with Raven boldly walking the runway at the end.

Advertisement

According to Savel, producers asked that Raven-Symoné's figure be digitally altered for the final runway scene to make her look thinner.

Savel was not the only insider who spoke out about the alleged edits. Michael Feldman, another member of the production team, shared his disappointment with how Raven-Symoné was treated.

"It was shameful," Feldman said in Spencer's book. “I don’t know how they could look at themselves and do that. The very thing that she wanted to do a story about was literally done to her.”

Feldman went on to call the producers tone-deaf, implying that they failed to recognize the irony of editing Raven-Symoné's body in an episode promoting self-acceptance. Despite the episode's message, the reality behind the scenes appeared to contradict the positive message conveyed to young viewers.

The claims of body editing went beyond a single episode. Adam Bonnett, the former head of original programming at Disney Channel, confirmed that this special effect method was not a one-time occurrence. According to Bonnett, visual effects were applied in other episodes to make Raven-Symoné's outfits appear more flattering.

Advertisement

Raven-Symoné has already spoken candidly about her struggles with body image while on That's So Raven. In a recent episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, she revealed that she had breast reduction surgery and liposuction while working on the show in order to avoid the constant comments about her weight.

The actress appeared in That's So Raven for four seasons, from 2003 to 2007. Despite the positive messages her character often conveyed on the screen, it appears that her real-life experience was far more complicated, particularly in terms of body image.

ALSO READ: What Is Taylor Swift’s Current Net Worth? Find Out As She Edges Out Rihanna To Become Richest Female Musician