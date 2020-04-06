Was Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne in talks to make MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Scott Derrickson, former director of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, may have discussed a potential role for Natasha Lyonne in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film before he left the project. Read below for more details.

It was back in January 2020, when Scott Derrickson revealed via a tweet that he was no longer going to be directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP," Scott had tweeted back then. MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans would be aware that Scott had earlier directed Doctor Strange, which marked the entry of Benedict Cumberbatch into the MCU.

Now, in a latest tweet by Derrickson, the filmmaker may have revealed that he was in talks with a popular star to be a part of the first MCU horror film, while he was still in the director's chair. And it's none other than Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne! We all know Natasha as Nicky Nichols in the popular Netflix series, Orange is the New Black. While celebrating the actress' 41st birthday, i.e. April 4, 2020, Scott revealed in his tweet that they had caught up over dinner in 2019 and that the director had spoken to Lyonne about the "multiverse," which very well indicates Doctor Strange 2.

Check out Scott Derrickson's tweet for Natasha Lyonne referencing to Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness below:

Last year I had dinner with @nlyonne in NYC and we talked about the multiverse. It was awesome. She’s awesome. And today’s her birthday, so watch Russian Doll — it’s one of the best tv shows I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Hj9kDDLdoK — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 5, 2020

Would you like to see Natasha in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness? Which Marvel character do you think she could play? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, along with Scott, writer C. Robert Cargill also parted ways with Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness because of creative differences. While Michael Waldron has been roped in to pen the script, Mr. Robot fame Sam Raimi is in talks to direct.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

