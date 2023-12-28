Was Sarah Ferguson banned from the royal family? Here's what happened now that she's back

Sarah Ferguson, born on October 15, 1959, is a prominent member of the British royal family. She gained widespread attention upon marrying Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in 1986. As the Duchess of York, she became an integral part of the royal family and was known for her vibrant personality and philanthropic endeavors.

Despite her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, Sarah Ferguson has maintained a presence in royal circles and continues to be involved in charitable work. She is recognized for her commitment to various causes, including children's health, education, and wellness.

Affectionately known as "Fergie," Sarah Ferguson has authored several books, both fiction and non-fiction, and has made numerous television appearances. Her resilience, charitable contributions, and enduring connection with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, contribute to her lasting impact within the royal family and beyond.

Was Sarah Ferguson banned from the royal family?

Sarah Ferguson made a highly visible return to the royal circle on Christmas Day, wearing a joyful expression. The 64-year-old joined her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, along with King Charles and the rest of the family for their traditional stroll to St Mary Magdalene’s church on the Sandringham estate, marking her first appearance in over three decades.

According to sources cited by Page Six , it was King Charles, Fergie's former brother-in-law, who played a pivotal role in reintegrating her into the public sphere. Reportedly, Charles discreetly extended an invitation to Fergie, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for Christmas lunch at the Norfolk estate in 2022, just a few months after ascending to the throne.

This year's noteworthy stroll to church services, where Sarah Ferguson walked alongside Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, along with numerous other royals, unequivocally affirmed Fergie's full return to the royal fold. Recreating a scene reminiscent of days gone by, the Duchess of York, adorned in a stylish green coat and matching hairband, gracefully accepted flowers from well-wishers and warmly greeted the crowds, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Sarah Ferguson’s cheating scandal

Fergie and Andrew's official divorce took place in 1996, however, they have been living together since around 2008. Despite their cohabitation, Fergie experienced a long period of social isolation due to her involvement in a scandal where she attempted to sell journalist access to Andrew and a photograph capturing her engaging in marital infidelity by having her toes in another man's mouth. This specific incident greatly troubled her late father-in-law, Prince Philip, who, until his passing in 2021, reportedly objected to Fergie's participation in public family events, as reported by Page Six.

However, according to a palace insider who spoke with Page Six, Sarah has maintained a close relationship with King Charles and holds a genuine fondness for him. Furthermore, she has gradually forged a stronger connection with Queen Camilla. An insider told Page Six, “Sarah has always been close to the King [Charles] and is fond of him, and she has increasingly grown closer to the Queen [Camilla]. She’s always been loyal to the family and has really not put a foot wrong in recent years. She’s never said a critical word and is always extremely loyal to the institution.”

Furthermore, Fergie has steadfastly supported Andrew amid the sex-assault scandal that has surrounded him. In the wake of the scandal, Andrew relinquished his royal title and privileges, reaching a multi-million-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, who alleges that she was compelled to engage in intimate relations with Andrew, the Duke of York, when she was just 17. Andrew, who reportedly settled with Giuffre for $12 million, has consistently denied these allegations.

A source with insider knowledge remarked, “Fergie is really the glue that holds the Yorks together. She’s devoted to her girls and grandchildren and lives with the Duke day to day and has seen him through this difficult period, which has been appreciated by the wider family.”

Andrew currently confronts the prospect of being named in another legal suit alongside Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, scheduled for January 4. A judge has authorized the unsealing of documents, potentially revealing more about Jeffrey Epstein's influential associates. However, according to information from Page Six, the prince is not thought to be implicated in any new scandal.

During the Christmas period, Fergie conveyed her happiness at being reunited with the entire royal family through a post on Instagram. She expressed, "We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today."

