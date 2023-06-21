Was Sarah Jessica Parker ‘angry and embarrassed’ while dating Robert Downey Jr? Actress REVEALS

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of the talented actresses in Hollywood. She is not only an actress but also a Television producer. In her career, Parker has bagged six Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards so far already. However, her journey was not smooth as she recently opened up about her seven year relationship with Robert Downey Jr that was at the beginning of her career. Expressing her respect for Downey Jr, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed inside story of her relationship with the actor. Read on

Sarah Jessica Parker felt ‘embarrassed’ during her romance with Robert Downey Jr

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the Sex and the City actress revealed that she was ‘angry and embarrassed’ during her romance with Robert Downey Jr. They started dating each other when the Iron Man actor was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Opening up about her responsibility toward Robert at that time, the actress said, “People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time.” Expressing her gratitude, Parker clarified that Robert Downey Jr was an ‘important and adventurous’ part of her life.

In the same interview, Sarah Jessica said that she felt immense proud seeing Robert growing up professionally during their love relationship. While talking about her romance with Robert, the And Just Like That star revealed that Robert Downey Jr was the first man she has ever lived with.

On the other hand, in an interview with People, Parker once said that she does not ‘resent’ her time spent with Robert. While in 2008, the 58-year-old actor revealed that Parker was a very supportive partner of him. He also said, “She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me. … I was in love with Sarah Jessica … and love clearly was not enough.”

Sarah and Robert’s love story

Sarah Jessica and Robert Downey Jr. started dating in 1984 and broke up in 1991. During their relationship, Parker tried to help Robert to get out of his alcohol addiction but could not. Even though they broke up, Robert once revealed in an interview with Parade that he has a ‘great respect’ for his ex still.

Meanwhile, Sarah is a mother of three children - son James Wilkie Broderick and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion. She shares her beautiful children with her longtime husband Matthew Broderick. The couple married in 1997. On the other hand, Robert married twice. He got married to Deborah Falconer in 1992, and then Susan Levin in 2005. The Oscar nominee shares son Indio (29) with the former, while Exton (11) and daughter Avri (8) with the latter.

