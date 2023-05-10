Was Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa’s fallout provoked by the former’s drinking habit? DETAILS here

Francia Raísa’s father - Renán Almendárez Coello has now opened up about the fallout between his daughter and her previous best friend Selena Gomez. When asked about Francia Raísa’s absence from Gomez’s new documentary ‘My Mind & Me’ he confirmed that the longstanding rumors of dispute between the girls were true.

Here is everything that Renán Almendárez Coello had said about Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa’s fallout.

Francia Raísa’s father on Selena Gomez

Renán Almendárez Coello said that Francia Raísa confronted Selena Gomez because the latter didn’t stop drinking even after his daughter donated a kidney to the singer. When Francia’s father was questioned why his daughter didn’t appear in Gomez’s new documentary, he said, ‘Love, money and fame changes the whole world, including Selena’.

When the host asked if their fallout was because of Gomez’s drinking, Coello replied, ‘There’s a difference when Selena is drinking. Francia told Selena that she didn’t give her the kidney so she could go out and drink’.

Coello also issued a warning to the Wolves singer and said, ‘Be careful. Be really careful’.

Francia Raísa and Selena Gomez

In 2017, Francia Raísa donated one of her kidneys to Selena Gomez, who is suffering from lupus. The latter also shared the images of the medical procedure as both girls were holding hands from the respective hospital beds. At that time Gomez wrote on Instagram, ‘There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me’.

However, longstanding rumors about their feud surfaced last year when Gomez said that Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry. Francia commented ‘Interesting’ before deleting.

Even recently Francia Raísa dodged the questions about her friendship with Selena Gomez in a recent interview.

