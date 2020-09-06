Was Selena Gomez asked to star along with Justin Bieber in Drake's Popstar music video? Here's the truth

Justin Bieber starred in Drake and DJ Khaled's new song Popstar. While the singer was seen lipsyncing Selena Gomez's name, rumours began circulating that Selena was asked to star in the MV.

Drake and DJ Khaled's new track Popstar is making a lot of noise courtesy Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. The Intentions crooner filled in for Drake in the music video and lipsynced to the rapper's voice in it. While Justin looked nothing less than a rockstar, fans did catch him lipsyncing the lyrics mentioning Selena Gomez's name. Just as Jelena fans were reacting about the mention, a businessman named Shazir Mucklai issued a press note claiming he asked Selena to star in the video as well.

Imagine, a musical Selena and Justin reunion! However, a source informed People that there were no such offers made to the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker. The source also added that the Ice Cream crooner had no intention of appearing in the video in the first place. "Selena was never approached and had no plans to participate in the music video," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Justin has been sharing photos from behind-the-scenes. The singer evidently had a ball filming the video. Apart from the singer himself, the video also featured Justin's wife Hailey Baldwin. If you haven't seen the video yet, check out the music video below:

As for Selena, the singer has been making headlines for her collaboration with BLACKPINK. The singer and the K-Pop group dropped the single titled Ice Cream. The music video hit 10 million views after just two hours and 55 minutes. Ice Cream is reportedly the fastest Korean girl group music video to achieve the milestone.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo on collaborating with Selena Gomez for their new single: We weren’t able to meet in person

Credits :People

Share your comment ×