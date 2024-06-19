Was Sister Wives' Kody Brown Ignored By All 17 Kids On Fathers' Day; Deets

Well, this year’s Father’s Day has passed but Sister’s Wives star Kody Brown didn’t receive a single wish from any of his 18 kids. Brown didn’t receive any social media posts dedicated to him on this occasion, as he got snubbed by his 18 kids which he shares with his 3 ex-wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine. Kody’s recent snub reflected the growing challenges in the Brown family.

Kody Brown got ignored by his 18 kids on Father’s Day

Despite Kody’s estranged relationship with his former wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, his relationship with his kids was not necessarily bad. However the patriarch's recent snub on Father's Day says otherwise. Christine did share a Father’s Day post but this time with her new hubby, David Woolley. Christine’s post highlights her gratitude towards David for being a rightful father to her kids.

Christine stated, “Happy Father’s Day to the most patient, kind, and attentive dad I know! We are incredibly blessed to have you in our lives and to love you. Watching you with our kids has healed parts of me I didn’t even know needed healing. I’m so excited for all the years ahead, to grow old together and see you continue to excel in fatherhood—though I have no doubt you’ll be nothing short of amazing!”

Kody Brown failed to fulfill his duties as the father

The Brown family went downwards as Kody decided to split his path completely with his three ex-wives, focusing only on his current wife, Robyn. It is reported that Kody has been falling behind in his duties as the family’s patriarch as he failed to gift all his children on their respective birthdays.

Ever since his split from his three wives, Brown became evidently cold with everyone, as captured in season 18 of Sister Wives. The patriarch of the family has too been missing from his social media, as he stopped bothering himself with the developments in the lives of his ex-wives.

Well, this coldness seems mutual for both ends, as his ex-wives and their children hardly mention Kody anymore, hinting at the evident drift in their relationships. Sister’s Wives has been renewed for season 19 and is expected to premiere in late August or early September.

