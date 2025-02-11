Was Sofia Coppola Featured in The Godfather’s First Installment? Find Out

Many may know Sofia Coppola’s famous role as Mary Corleone in the third installment of The Godfather, but many are unaware that she made her debut in the movie’s trilogy way before that– which was in the first installment itself.

According to ScreenRant, Sofia Coppola, who garnered negative reviews for her acting in the last part, played a very short role in its first installment. The role was none other than baby Michael Francis Rizzi.

The fans may remember Michael Corleone’s appearance at his sister Connie’s baby– Michael Francis Rizzi’s baptism. In one of the most memorable scenes, as the titular character is being sworn in as the baby’s godfather, his assassins are killing off his enemies.

For the unversed, the Lost in Translation director was born shortly before the shooting for the first part of the trilogy started.

As far as Sofia Coppola’s performance in the third installment goes, her acting got a lot of criticism. But she was reportedly not the first choice to be cast in that film.

According to ScreenRant, it was Wynona Ryder, who was supposed to play Mary’s character but she had to drop out at the last moment as she went through a nervous collapse, and upon her doctor's advice, she had to leave the project.

As per the outlet, Sofia had already filled in for Ryder during rehearsals for the third part of the iconic movie, so she ended up taking on the role in the venture.