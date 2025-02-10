Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl? Know More About Singer's Viral Reaction While Supporting BF Travis Kelce

At this point in her life, Taylor Swift truly knows how to ‘Shake It Off’ in her own style when she gets hated on. The singer garnered alleged unexpected boos during the Super Bowl 2025, to which she seemingly gave a perfect reaction.

The clip of the Wildest Dreams singer—who was present to support her beau, Travis Kelce—giving her reaction is heavily being circulated online on social media platforms. As per the reports, the Grammy-winning artist appeared on the big screen at the Caesars Superdome, located in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the boos got louder from some audience.

After this, she is seen giving a side eye and exchanging eye contact with the vocalist and her friend Ice Spice, who was present beside her. Although it’s not clear who the audience was exactly booing, this topic quickly became a subject that netizens have been talking about.

After this, Serena William didn't take much longer to support the musician. She took to her X handle and shared a tweet that read, “I love you [Taylor Swift]. Don’t listen to those booo!!!”

Apart from the Look What You Made Me Do songstress and Ice Spice, many A-list celebrities were also present at the Super Bowl.

Donald Trump also gave an attendance at the game. According to Deadline, the US president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, in which he shared a clip of Swift’s viral reaction to the boos allegedly directed towards her and also shared a video of him at the game with his daughter Ivanka.

According to the reports, this year, celebrities including Miles Teller, Kevin Costner, Paul Rudd, Pete Davison, Adam Sandler, and many more were also present during the Super Bowl LIX.