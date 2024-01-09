Was Taylor Swift foreshadowing her next release at the Golden Globes? Fans spotted these easter-eggs in her look

Taylor Swift’s outfit at the Golden Globes was an easter egg about her upcoming album if Swifties are to be believed. While Taylor was turning heads on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, her fans were dissecting her look for the day, and here's what they concluded. Taylor has officially entered her Reputation era.

The Ready for It singer, who is currently on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, attended the 81st Golden Globes on January 7 and instantly became the talk of the town, as always.

Read as we decode Swifties’ theory and Taylor’s much-talked-about Golden Globes attendance.

Taylor Swift in her Reputation era? Let's find out

The songstress made the Golden Globes shimmer in her metallic green Gucci gown while simultaneously getting her eagle-eyed fans excited. Swifties believe that Taylor’s choice of dress for the coveted awards ceremony is an easter egg for her upcoming album. The green dress could be symbolic of a snake, they say.

In addition to the green dress, Taylor’s false nails gave it away to Swifties who argued that her rare long nails were a reference to her song Look What You Made Me Do. The singer rocked long talons in the music video for the song that reportedly shades the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

All in all, Swifties are convinced that the next re-recorded album that Taylor Swift puts out will be Reputation.

Taylor Swift became the hot topic of discussion at the 2024 Golden Globes

As soon as the Golden Globes ceremony began, the host for the night, Jo Koy made a rather unnecessary remark on Taylor Swift. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he said. The joke did not land right with the attendees at the Globes as well as the Swifties. Taylor Swift’s much-devoted fandom thrashed Koy for his joke. Some also argue that Koy just made a joke and it was on Taylor to take it in good faith.

Another highlight of the night with Taylor Swift as a primary character was her gossip session with bestie Selena Gomez. Taylor, Selena, and Keleigh Sperry were seen engaging in a dramatic conversation during the commercial break at the awards show, clips of which went viral. Fans spawned wild theories about the ladies’ conversation that ranged from Kylie Jenner refusing Selena’s selfie request with boyfriend Timothée to Taylor and Selena planning an In-N-Out escape with their respective boyfriends Travis and Benny Blanco.

