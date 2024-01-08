Was Taylor Swift part of Selena Gomez's Timothee Chalamet drama at Golden Globes? Here’s what we know

The camaraderie between celebrities often becomes a focal point for fans worldwide, and recent events involving Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Kylie Jenner have stirred social media once again. At the Golden Globe Awards 2024, a video capturing an intriguing interaction between Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller's wife, has set tongues wagging.

In the viral footage, Selena Gomez appeared to be involved in a surprising incident between herself and actor Timothée Chalamet with Taylor Swift and Keleigh. According to fan posts and videos circulating online, Selena approached Timothée Chalamet for a photo at the event, only to be declined by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The revelation left onlookers, including Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, visibly astonished, as Selena recounted the incident. This unexpected snippet of celebrity interactions quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting a flurry of reactions and speculations from fans.

The background: Prior allegations

The reported interaction between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes brings attention to their alleged prior discord. Earlier, both celebrities found themselves embroiled in a purported social media conflict linked to an eyebrow-related comment made by Selena.

In a previous incident, Selena Gomez's eyebrow joke led to online accusations implying that Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, close friend of Kylie and wife to Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, had mocked Selena through their social media posts.

However, the situation took a turn when Kylie Jenner publicly refuted the claims, asserting that there was no intention of ridicule directed towards Selena Gomez. Kylie addressed the matter by responding to a TikTok video that accused her of mocking Selena's eyebrow situation, stating that the accusations were baseless.

Selena Gomez, in a show of support, rallied behind Kylie's response, reaffirming that there was no need for such misunderstandings and confirming her admiration for Kylie.

The aftermath: Fan reactions

The recent video of Selena Gomez sharing her experience with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes has caused a stir among fans. Social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions from followers, expressing intrigue and interest in the celebrity encounter.

Fans, in response to the viral clips featuring Selena, Taylor, and Keleigh, have shared their thoughts and speculations online, sparking discussions about the dynamics between these high-profile personalities.

As the video continues to circulate and generate curiosity, the incident at the Golden Globes adds another layer to the ongoing fascination surrounding celebrity friendships and interactions within the entertainment industry.

