Was Taylor Swift supporting ex-John Mayer during Eras Tour? Here’s what she said

During Taylor Swift's recent concert on the Eras Tour, she surprised her fans by performing the song "Dear John," which is known for its biting lyrics about her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. However, Swift took a different approach this time and used the opportunity to address her current feelings towards Mayer, urging her fans to lay off and offering an explanation for her changed perspective.

Taylor Swift's mature perspective

In a heartfelt moment on stage, Taylor Swift shared her thoughts with the crowd, emphasizing that she has moved on from the past. She stated that at 33 years old, she no longer holds onto the emotions she had when she wrote the song at the age of 19. Swift made it clear that her purpose for re-recording her album "Speak Now," which includes "Dear John," was to reclaim ownership of her music rather than fueling past grudges. She said "I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19. I'm not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about someone 14 million years ago."

A shift in Taylor Swift's approach

Taylor Swift expressed her disinterest in engaging in online disputes or encouraging fans to defend her against someone she wrote a song about years ago. She emphasized that she wants her music to speak for itself and doesn't seek to perpetuate negativity or encourage any animosity towards John Mayer. This change in perspective reflects her growth as an artist and person.

Taylor Swift's decision to perform "Dear John" during her Eras Tour and share her evolved perspective on her past relationship with John Mayer surprised fans. By urging her fans to lay off and distancing herself from the emotions of her younger self, Swift showed maturity and a desire to focus on her current artistic endeavors.

