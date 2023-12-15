Was there a feud between Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner? Exploring their relationship amid Lautner's comments

The Twilight franchise was one of the biggest film series of all time during the late 2000s. It garnered a very loyal fanbase which was divided between the eternal question of who the main protagonist of the series should choose as her life partner.

The Team Jacob and Team Edward debate was one of the most intense ones to have happened in any film fandom and it was felt even by the actors and other creatives involved in the films.

What did Taylor Lautner say about his friendship with Robert Pattinson?

Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson were the two leads of the Twilight franchise and were often pitted against each other not just on the basis of their characters but their persona off-screen as well.

The Twilight fandom, while intensely loyal to the franchise, was also quite divisive as they wanted their favorite actor to be the object of affections for Bella, played by Kristen Stewart .

At the end, Team Edward was victorious but the journey to that point was difficult for both the actors as they faced intense scrutiny throughout their time in those roles. The fact that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had a much publicized romance in the middle of the film series did not help the matters also and just heated up the debate.

Advertisement

All this eventually led to some friction among the two male leads of the film, which was even felt in the promotional interviews at that time and the same has now been confirmed by Taylor Lautner.

"I think it was awkward for the two of us to be standing together on a balcony and having 10,000 girls booing Rob but then cheering for me," Lautner recently revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "But then, this half is booing me and cheering him, but we have to have some sort of friendship. It was difficult," he added.

The Abduction actor also revealed that it wasn’t the only reason he couldn’t be friends with The Batman star. Both these actors were completely different from each other and thus didn’t have much in common to be good friends.

ALSO READ: ‘The casting director…’: When Robert Pattinson revealed how he got the role of Edward in hit movie series Twilight

Is there any animosity between Robert and Taylor?

Even though they may not have been the best of friends during the shoot of their hit franchise, the duo have gone through a lot since and have evolved as performers and individuals.

"He was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever." Taylor Lautner recently shared on the aforementioned podcast while speaking about his former co-star.

Both these actors have achieved a sort of fulfillment in their respective lives and have matured quite a bit to leave behind their teen heartthrobs image. Robert Pattinson is soon going to be a father while Taylor Lautner is happily married and also runs a podcast with his wife.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson slept on this BIZARRE piece of furniture for about six months; find out why