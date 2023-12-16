Was Timothee Chalamet going to be a 'reject French' Ken in Barbie? Actor contemplates what his cameo in Greta Gerwig's movie could've been

Timothée Chalamet recently revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he was originally considered for a cameo role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie as a "reject French Ken doll," but it ultimately did not work out. The news has sparked interest among fans who are imagining what it could have been like to see the popular young actor interact with the colorful cast of characters in Gerwig's unique take on the Barbie universe.

The Missed Cameo

Chalamet, the charismatic Wonka star, shared that there had been talks about him and Saoirse Ronan gracing Barbie with a cameo. However, scheduling conflicts played the spoiler, leaving fans to ponder what the elusive cameo might have been.

The actor humorously speculated, "I suppose it might've been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies. Not Allan! Maybe there was a rejected French one along the way." Picture Chalamet bringing Parisian flair to the Barbie universe – a missed chance that would have added a delightful twist to the film.

Greta Gerwig's annoyance

Director Greta Gerwig, known for her collaboration with Chalamet and Ronan in Lady Bird, expressed her frustration at the missed opportunity. She had envisioned a special cameo for both actors, however, their busy schedules prevented the reunion. Gerwig shared, "But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, however, I sort of feel like their mother."

Advertisement

Chalamet did get a sneak peek at the Barbie set while filming Wonka at the same Warner Bros. UK lot. He described the transition from the fantastical London chocolate set to the vibrant Barbie international as nothing short of magical.

ALSO READ: When Barbie director Greta Gerwig had the most awkward situation at the Golden Globes; See WHY

Barbie's eclectic cast

Gerwig's Barbie showcased an eclectic mix of dolls, including the pregnant Midge and Sugar Daddy Ken. The movie features Margot Robbie as the titular doll on a journey of self-discovery, with Ryan Gosling playing the significant Ken. Other actors like Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans join the star-studded cast.

While we will never witness Timothée Chalamet as a 'reject French' Ken in Barbie, the mere contemplation of the could-have-been cameo adds a touch of whimsy to the film's behind-the-scenes tales. As Wonka graces the theaters, fans can’t help but wonder about the alternate universe wherein Chalamet brought his specific appeal to the Barbie universe.

In the end, the world may never understand the exact details of the missed Barbie cameo, but the playful speculation certainly leaves room for imagination and a hint of regret for what could have been.

ALSO READ: ‘I'm chasing a feeling’: When Timothée Chalamet spoke about fame and getting recognized by fans