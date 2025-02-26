‘Was Trying to be Protective’: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Breaks Silence in SHOCKING Revelations Over Her Social Media Posts

Sam Asghari has shared his thoughts on his marriage to Britney Spears while speaking on the Off The Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Asghari made it clear that he has no intention of discussing private matters about his ex-wife.

“My morals. My family. Everything that I stand for doesn’t allow me to talk to [the] public about things that are supposed to be private,” Asghari said.

He also confirmed that he signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) during his time with Spears but insisted that even without it, he would never speak negatively about her as per TooFab.

Asghari was asked about Spears’ social media behavior, including her posts of dancing with knives, which raised concerns among fans.

“That’s something that you have to surround yourself with great people around you,” Asghari said. “That’s what I tried to do when I was there. I was trying to be protective, and knowing the fact that there were so many people that you know took advantage of this girl.”

He added that, as an immigrant, he felt grateful for the opportunities in America and wanted to make sure Spears was not taken advantage of. He said that not only was he not going to take advantage of it but also he wasn’t going to allow anybody to do that.

Advertisement

Asghari shared his thoughts on Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, calling it phenomenal. He recalled being with her while she was writing the book and said that he saw how expressive she was, and added that he just hoped the best for her.

Sam Asghari reflected on his breakup with Britney Spears, acknowledging that ending a relationship is never easy. He admitted that breakups are difficult and not something anyone wants to go through, but rather than dwelling on why or how it ended, he chooses to see their time together as a blessing.

Speaking fondly of Spears, Asghari shared that he has no regrets about their relationship. He is thankful for the impact she had on his life and career, saying she taught him the value of hard work and perseverance in Hollywood.

Despite their split, Asghari remains appreciative of Spears, calling her a sweetheart and acknowledging why so many people love her. He also credited her with helping him gain recognition, something he says he will always be thankful for.