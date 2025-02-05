Was Usher Supposed to Co-Star in THIS Iconic Movie With Jennifer Hudson? Singer Spills the Beans

Usher truly surprised everyone when he revealed about almost appearing in Dreamgirls alongside Jennifer Hudson. The veteran singer talked about the reason why he ended up not starring in the iconic film.

The Yeah! singer discussed it when he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The revelation also ended up being a surprise to the host.

Usher also told the crowd how they first met, which began with him seeing Hudson’s audition tape for a movie he had heard she was preparing for.

The vocalist, who referred to Hudson winning Academy Awards in the category of Best Supporting Actress, told her, “You didn't know that I was supposed to be a part of that movie, this movie you went on to win a major, major award for.”

She then proceeded to ask if he was talking about Dreamgirls, further excitedly asking if he was going to be in that venture.

The host revealed that she was not aware of this information. Usher shared that he did not know that she was not aware of the story. The vocals shared that he was in between his tour during that time and because of the conflict with his schedule, he did not become part of the project.

Advertisement

The Love In This Club singer did not reveal which exact character he was supposed to portray, but back in 2005, Playbill reported that he was set to play C.C. White, who is the brother of Effie’ played by Hudson. Keith Robinson ended up taking on that role.

Usher revealed his excitement over that and expressed trying very hard to sort of “work around it.” but his schedule did not allow him. He shared that he would have been a “part of the history” with Hudson.

The vocalist further expressed, “But I am a part of the history with you because we all celebrate you for such an encouraging talent for our young women out here.” Then the host said to Usher that since they did get to work on the 2006 released venture, maybe one day they could “do a duet or something.” The singer agreed to this.