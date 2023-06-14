Was Zendaya denied entry into a restaurant due to outfit choice? Actor's rep REACTS

Zendaya stepped out to grab a meal at an upscale restaurant on Saturday, and the actress was denied entry into the restaurant, according to a recent report. The report claimed that the Dune 2 actress was not let in the restaurant due to her sartorial choices. Zendaya’s reps have come forward to clear out the air about the situation while revealing what actually happened.

Zendaya’s reps slam recent reports

A report published on Monday in Daily Mail claimed that Zendaya was turned away from a restaurant due to her clothing. According to the report, Zendaya was denied entry to an upscale restaurant named Terrazza Borromini in Rome because of what she was wearing. The star was snapped in a black tube top that was cropped, which reportedly did not adhere to the dress code of the restaurant.

Scott Newman, who is the actress’s rep, spoke to Page Six while denying all the rumors surrounding the situation. He slammed the reports as he said, “This is completely false.” The actor's rep further explained that Zendaya was not denied entry, but the reason the group decided to leave the restaurant was that they had “realized” that they had eaten at the place during a prior trip. So the group “left and went to another place.”

In the photos published by Daily Mail, Zendaya was seen wearing a black tube top along with khaki pants. She accessorized it well with a brown belt, black loafer, gold bracelets, and a Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama bag. The reason the star was in Rome was for the opening of Bulgari’s new hotel, Bulgari Hotel Roma.

Zendaya's wardrobe disaster

Meanwhile, it was recently that Zendaya was in Rome for the opening of Bulgari’s new hotel, Bulgari Hotel Roma. Hours before the event, her suitcase that contained her dress for the occasion was lost in transit.

The actress took to Instagram to tell fans about the situation as she posted a photo of herself in a Maison Valentino blazer. “Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event,” she wrote alongside the picture. Zendaya tagged her recently retired stylist Law Roach in the picture.

