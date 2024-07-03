'Watch A Movie That Actually Tells A Story': Michael Rooker Stands Up For Kevin Costner's Horizon After Box Office Disappointment

Kevin Costner’s film, Horizon, failed to attract moviegoers and, hence, scored poorly at the box office on its opening weekend. However, Michael Rooker has come out in support of Kevin and his movie and stated that audiences with little attention span are not ready for Costner’s long-form experiment. The film, which is over 180 minutes long, has earned USD 11 million at the box office.

Michael Rooker defends Kevin Costner's Horizon

He explained to TMZ that people are used to 90-minute movies. He stated that everything finishes in “90 minutes” and asked everyone to get over that “sh*t.” He said, “You know, let’s watch a movie that actually tells a story, where you learn about the people and you grow to like them or hate them, and it’s not all fast cut-cut-cut."

Viewers tend to watch movies that are not up to two hours long and need to accept the newer ones that are longer and offer better depth of storytelling. According to him, such films require close engagement where characters and narratives get fully developed rather than relying on fast cuts and short attention spans when watching them.

Moreover, Michael Rooker said that today's young people who have grown up with platforms like TikTok must abandon their preference for instant gratification and embrace traditional cinema. He said to the outlet, "They gotta get over that crap; come on. Yeah, they’ve gotta learn what it’s like to watch real cinema. Go see the movie." He urged viewers to check out Horizon before preparing themselves for three other forthcoming films in the series.

Advertisement

Michael Rooker defends Kevin Costner as a director

Besides this, Michael Rooker added that Costner was awesome as a director and always chose great actors. The first Horizon cost 100 million USD to make, while Costner invested 38 million USD into it personally.

In addition, Kevin Costner did say before revenue numbers were tallied that focusing too much on opening weekend grosses alone is not fair. He spoke to Entertainment Weekly, saying, "If we put so much pressure on that, we’re bound to be disappointed. I’m really happy that Horizon looks like what it’s supposed to look like."

Critics have agreed on one point. According to them, Horizon is cinematic but suffers from pacing, which is very much off streamers’ speed limits. Thus, it has become an issue for some. At the moment, it has a 43% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

ALSO READ: 'Won't Make a Movie Unless': Kevin Costner Shares He 'Makes Movies For Men' But Women Drive 'Every Plot line'