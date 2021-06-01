WATCH: Amy Schumer's husband Chris Fischer trolls her with hilarious message on her 40th birthday cake

In the video, Amy Schumer can be seen sitting with her kid, surrounded by family and her husband Chris Fischer bringing out the cake.

Amy Schumer is celebrating another year round the sun! The mum of one celebrates her 40th birthday today and felt extra special as she was surrounded by her family and friends for the mini celebration at home. The actress took to social media to share a glimpse of the same and delighted her fans. In the video, Amy can be seen sitting with her kid, surrounded by family and her husband Chris Fischer bringing out the cake.

The actress' birthday cake was a big chocolate cake covered in sprinkles and floral decoration. Chris put on a single candle for the birthday girl to blowout as her family and friends joined in singing. While the cake was the highlight, it was the hilarious message on it by Chris that cracked us up.

Amy Schumer's husband Chris had a hilarious message decorated on the cake which read, "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it." While the actress was puzzled at first, she took it in her stride and captioned the post, "My (birthday cake emoji) 40."

Check it out below:

From the beginning, Amy has been brutually real about her pregnancy and now motherhood. The actress has also time and again shared unfiltered photos of herself and kept it real on social media. Here's wishing Amy Schumer a very Happy Birthday!

