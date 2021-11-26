WATCH: Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste & more REVEAL what they're 'thankful for' on Thanksgiving

Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste and others have recently opened up on what they're most thankful for this Thanksgiving. In a video compiled by Stephen Colbert's Late Show, many celebrities have made appearances to speak about what they are grateful for and to wish their fans a joyful holiday.

Apart from Garfield, Gaga and Batiste, the other stars include Huma Abedin, Michael C. Hall, Dwyane Wade, Michael Eric Dyson, Andy Cohen, Tony Hale, Annaleigh Ashford, Jonathan Karl, Quentin Tarantino, Aubrey Plaza, Ellie Kemper, Kenneth Branagh, NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, America Ferrera, and Chef José Andrés. However, the most hilarious wish was of Kevin Hart who came at last only to say that he wasn't thankful for anything. Fans have definitely been surprised with the way Hart acted out regarding how annoyed he was!

Taking the opportunity to communicate with her fans, Gaga said that she was grateful for her "hardworking Italian-American family." "And I’m thankful for New York. Thank you to all of our healthcare workers, our doctors, our nurses, our frontline workers, we couldn’t have done this without you and we love you,” Gaga added.

Andy Cohen joined in to say that he has been thankful for his health, his family and his son. Kenneth Branagh gushed about his dog Jack as he said he is especially thankful for his pup. Aubrey Plaza, in a 'witch' costume hilariously noted that she is thankful for her mother who taught her "to love witches and to be a witch!"

"I'm thankful for my family, my friends, those who love me, and those that I love...And that theatre's back in New York City," Garfield said.

Watch the video below:

Happy Thanksgiving from The Late Show! @ladygaga, @AmericaFerrera, @DwyaneWade and many other guests shared what they're thankful for this holiday season! pic.twitter.com/biLir2SD9H — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 25, 2021

