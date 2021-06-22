WATCH: Ariana Grande drops first live performance video of POV, leaves fans mesmerised with her vocals

Apart from POV, other songs from Ariana Grande's 2020 album Positions will also be getting live performance videos.

Ariana Grande is taking massive strides in her career and if her success at the Billboard charts is any less, the singer is now all set to release a series of live performance videos partnered with Vevo. Grande dropped the video for POV recently and it looks like fans are in for a treat given how gorgeously intimate the performance feels with Ariana live performing it.

POV which was a part of Ariana's 2020 album Positions has already been a massive hit and the new performance video is only getting fans even more hooked to it. The video showcases a magical vibe to it as it kicks off with the singer's silhouette standing in a field of lush green grass and colorful wildflowers. For fans, Grande's vocals and beauty both remain the highlight of this gorgeous video.

POV seems to be the perfect choice for Grande to kick off her live performance videos given its musical setting, the R&B song has a vibe to it that compliments the setting of the live video as well.

Check out Ariana Grande's POV video here:

Grande released Positions last October, following 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next albums. The live music video series will also have Grande's other songs from Positions release in the coming weeks.

Fans seem to have given the live performance video by Grande a complete greenlight considering due to the pandemic, it has been a while since they got to see their favorite artist live.

Previously, Grande delivered her first stage performance since getting married to boyfriend Dalton Gomez at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 where she performed alongside The Weeknd.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez were 'cuddling close' the entire time during FIRST date night since marriage

Share your comment ×