WATCH: Beyoncé has an unmissable reaction as fan tell her they've been to 35 of her shows

The singing sensation Beyoncé is one of the most loved artists across the globe owing to her melodious voice and down-to-earth behaviour. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The singer treats her fans with stunning pictures and videos from her daily life and they too leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, while performing at a concert a fan told Beyoncé that they have been to 35 of her shows and her reaction was unmissable.

Beyoncé who is currently busy with her ‘Renaissance’ world tour is making headlines for her epic performances. Recently at her concert, a fan told the singer that they have been to 35 of her shows while she was performing on the stage. After the singer understood it, she went close to the fan and gave a flying kiss while thanking them. The singer's this gesture won the hearts of the netizens and they started praising her for her grateful behavior. A user wrote, “Beyoncé is so angelic’, while another one commented, “Beyonce is such a sweetheart.”

Has Beyoncé actually injured her foot?

Since the beginning of the year, there have been reports that Beyoncé was injured and had surgery to treat her foot. Chris Martin, a close friend of hers and the lead singer of Coldplay appeared to confirm her injury in a recent interview, claiming that she also suffers from knee issues as a result of playing on stage. The Beyhive has gone into a frenzy over this, with many thinking it proves Beyoncé performed in Dubai while recovering from surgery.

