Watch: Black Swan video leaves BTS members in awe; Suga wants Jimin to recreate the mesmerising moves

BTS released their new single titled Black Swan on Friday. While the ARMY has given its verdict, RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope share their reaction to the MV in a new video. Check it out.

BTS released their new single titled Black Swan earlier this weekend. The new song was unlike any of BTS' previous songs. The new song has the South Korean boys come together to record a song revolving around a performer's life. The video, on the other hand, saw none of the BTS members perform. Instead, it saw performers from MN Dance Company come together and present an art film performed on the tunes of the K-Pop band's new Map of the Soul: 7 tunes.

While the new song has left fans trying to decode the video and find the meaning behind it, BTS has now released a video showcasing the seven-member band sit down and react to the Black Swan video. The band watched the video just two hours before it went live on YouTube. RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope sat down to watch the art film and like the ARMY, they had a million thoughts crossing their minds while watching it.

As the video began, the band saw seven dancers make their way to the deserted mall. They, like the ARMY, presumed that it was the BTS but they soon learned that the song was being performed by professional dancers. Time to time, they shared the thoughts that crossed their minds. From sharing their interpretation of different portions of the song to teasing their own performance, the "BTS 'Black Swan' Art Film Reaction" video has them all.

Soon after the video ended, the BTS singers shared their thoughts when RM confessed he felt like he was watching Jimin perform. "I just pictured this...as Jimin and The six black swans in my head," he said. To which Suga asked Jimin to remove his shirt off and perform. "Jimin, let's get you shirtless and do a dance just like that," Yoongi said. As adorable as it could get, Jimin accepted his request by saying, "On it." The video has confirmed that BTS is having a unique act in mind as they prepare for their first performance on the single.

Watch the video below:

BTS is set to perform on Black Swan for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The episode will air later this month. Map of the Soul: 7 comes out on February 21,

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Watch BTS members Jin & V break into a performance while RM is engrossed with his ice cream

Credits :YouTube

Read More