WATCH: Brad Pitt turns weather reporter for John Krasinski’s Some Good News Show

Brad Pitt briefly appeared on John Krasinski’s Some Good News Show as a weather reporter and it was hilarious. Read on to know more.

Brad Pitt made a surprise cameo on the latest edition of John Krasinski’s Some Good News Show, and it though his appearance was short, Brad managed to make it hilarious. The Oscar winner popped in the video to give an update on the weather. In the video, John featured a personalised message from the International Space Station. Feeling overwhelmed, the 40-year-old The Office actor stopped for a weather update and that’s when Brad made his appearance. With his show, John shares positive news for his viewers amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

“I'm going to need a second to catch my breath. We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how's it looking out there?" John asked. The video then cut to a balcony with palm trees in the background, as Brad peaked outside and with a straight face said, “Looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah.” And then he was gone. Most of the episode was focused on a recap of John's epic virtual high school prom for the class of 2020. The Hollywood star decided to host the event for all the high school seniors across America who were left heartbroken after their prom night was cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

John made it extra special by including stunning performances by Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper. People across the country flooded social media to join the virtual prom and praised the actor for making it happen. The Grammy winner performed her hit song Bad Guy for the students. After the No Time To Die singer’s performance, The Jonas Brothers, dressed in tuxedos, treated the students to a rocking rendition of their smashing hit single Sucker.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski hosts virtual high school prom featuring performances by Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×