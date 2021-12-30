WATCH: Brie Larson displays her intense pull up skills in a new training video for Captain Marvel 2

The Marvels is currently in production and is set to be released in early 2023. Brie Larson is reprising her role as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, and she's been training hard to become a superhero. The Academy Award-winning performer frequently posts on social media about her training, and her most recent post is one of the most stunning yet.

Check out her video here:

Larson's recent social media video shows her performing one set of five chin-ups, which is no easy feat given that she "observes no holidays for training." Many people commented on the post with the observation that she is, in fact, the most powerful Avenger. As per Screenrant, though The Marvels seemed to have ended filming late last month, practically every Marvel Studios picture undergoes significant reshoots after principal photography is completed. As a result, Larson will need to maintain peak physical condition for a little longer in order for there to be no discernible difference in the end output.

This training video is just the latest example of how much effort actors, particularly Larson, spend into getting in shape for their superhero roles. She has documented several of her exercises on social media and will very certainly continue to do so during her time in the MCU.

The Marvels, is set to be released on February 17, 2023. As per Screenrant, Captain Marvel will be accompanied by Ms. Marvel (Ian Vellani), a shapeshifting superhero, and Kamala Khan, a girl who idolises Danvers, as the title suggests. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who admired Danvers as a child in the first film, reappears after developing WandaVision powers. Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton have been cast in unknown roles, but the latter is said to be a villain.

