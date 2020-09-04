WATCH: BTS' epic achievements are acknowledged as septet performs Dynamite for Grammys' Press Play series

As a part of Grammys' series Press Play, BTS delivered a memorable performance of their latest single Dynamite donning 70s flared pants. Moreover, the Recording Academy also acknowledged several recent achievements earned by the septet. Watch BTS' epic Dynamite performance below.

BTS is undoubtedly ruling the charts with their latest single Dynamite which released last month and continues to break records left, right and center! This week's Billboard Hot 100 saw Dynamite eclipse its competition and debut at No. 1, which is a first for the septet. This achievement was hailed by not just ARMY but non-ARMY members as well who were marvelled by BTS' hard work paying off. With Grammys as their possible next goal, the septet was invited by the Recording Academy to perform Dynamite for their series Press Play and as expected, the boys delivered in spades and 70s flared pants.

With a symbolic purple backdrop (because BTS never forgets ARMY!), we see the boys in retro attires giving us a lively Dynamite performance which Grammys refer to as a 'sunny, disco-tinged single'. BTS' smooth dance moves left ARMY cheering out loud as their energy was palpable throughout the 3:32 minute performance. But, what caught our eyes was the septet's achievements being listed out by Grammys during their performance which included Map of the Soul: 7 becoming the top-selling album in the United States in the first half of 2020 and Bang Bang Con: The Live garnering 756,600 concurrent viewers.

Watch BTS' Dynamite Performance at Grammys Press Play below:

BTS truly deserves the world and then some!

Meanwhile, BTS' next album will be releasing in the last quarter of 2020, with many speculating a possible October release.

