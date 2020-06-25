WATCH: BTS' insane synchronisation to Le Gayi, Malhari & more in mashup videos will blow your mind

Social Media can be funny at times as well and finding hidden treasures is always a delight. Here are five mashup videos of BTS being in-sync with Bollywood songs that will instantly blow your mind and make you break the replay button.

As we're all restricted to our homes with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic not dying down anytime soon, there's the gradual reliance on the Internet to entertain and even distract us from real life. Moreover, we scroll through our social media pages with the hopes of smiling and forgetting about our troubles. As a fan of BTS, I'm in the process of exhausting all content available on the K-pop band but what I witnessed recently has to be seen to be believed.

Social media is funny but humans are funnier! In a series of mashup videos, we get to see the septet dancing to Bollywood tunes but that's not even the weird part. The actual weird element is just how coordinated their synchronisation is with the songs. Fellow Instagram user, @qualiteaposts, shared two such mashup videos - one we see the boys' Boy With Luv performance from Dear Class of 2020 being mixed with Dil To Pagal Hai's Le Gayi, and the other is from a choreography video of Fake Love being mixed with Devdas' Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka.

Another Instagram user, @filmforfare, shared several such edits out of which our two favourites are BTS' choreography video for Boy With Luv being mixed with Biwi No. 1's Chunari Chunari and the septet's choreography video of Idol mixed with Agent Vinod's Pungi. Finally, we have an Instagram user, @OyeAnkit, who mixed BTS' Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) MV with Bajirao Mastani's Malhari.

Check out our Top 5 BTS x Bollywood mashup videos below:

Consider our minds officially blown!

Which BTS x Bollywood mashup is your favourite? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

