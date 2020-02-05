WATCH: BTS' Jimin fanboys over Lee Hyun and Jin bonds with TXT's Soobin in Big Hit's Group Photo bts

On account of Big Hit Entertainment's 15th anniversary, BTS, TXT and Lee Hyun came under the same roof for a group photo. Watch all the behind-the-scenes action as BTS, TXT and Lee Hyun were all praises for each other.

For the 15th anniversary of Big Hit Entertainment's successful offering, the label decided to get BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V), TXT (Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai) and Lee Hyun under the same roof for a group photo to solidify the familial unity. The photos, where we saw the 13 artists decked in all-black as well as pastel colours, was indeed a sight to behold as all three fandoms collectively had a major meltdown and with all the right reasons!

Now, we have got an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at how the photoshoot went down and we can't stop gushing about how BTS treated the much younger TXT as well as fanboyed over Lee Hyun. On the other hand, the members of TXT also had their fanboy moments as they were extremely shy in front of the Bangtan Boys. "It was a dream of mine, you know, having a new group join us since it was only us and Hyun in the company. Having that sense of a family was my dream. It feels like that came true today and it's super fun too," J-Hope shared with honesty.

"I was a big fan of BTS before I became a trainee. So I watched a lot of videos... I got so fixated on Jin's rap, I want to be a rap duo with him," Soobin quipped when Lee asked who he would want to make a subunit with. This led to a shocked Jin expression while Jimin could not stop laughing.

Check out the full behind-the-scenes video of Big Hit's Group Photo below:

We adore these boys and how!

Which were your favourite moments from the bts of Big Hit's Group Photo? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

