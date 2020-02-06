WATCH: BTS member Jungkook being envious of RM, Jin & TXT's Soobin and Hueningkai's height is too cute to miss

In Big Hit Entertainment's Group Photo behind-the-scenes, we see Jungkook enviously talking about the tall members of BTS and TXT, who are RM, Jin, Soobin and Hueningkai. Check out the adorable video below.

Coming under the same roof to commemorate 15 years of Big Hit Entertainment was BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V), TXT (Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai) and Lee Hyun. Posing together for various group photos, we saw the handsome men decked in all-black formal attires as well as colourful pastel outfits. It was also fun to see the behind-the-scenes action as the BTS members bonded with both TXT members as well as Lee Hyun.

There was one particular Junkookie moment that had us cooing over the Golden Maknae. While the tall members of both BTS and TXT (RM, Jin, Soobin and Hueningkai) were posing together, Jungkook was left envious of the height, even though he is 5' 8 himself. "Oh, here come the tall guys. Lucky, tall guys are lucky. I'll be content with being small. Next life, I'll be born taller... maybe like 183 cm. Don't need to be like Soobin," Jungkook pondered while going to see the boys posing together. As a short person myself, even I could relate to Jungkook's dilemma!

What was even more hilarious was the fact that NamJin was complaining about how Soobin and Hueningkai tower over them and were wearing Chelsea boots while they were wearing sneakers. Soobin and Hueningkai's faces were priceless during the entire funny conversation.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video of Big Hit's Group Photo below:

Meanwhile, ARMY is gearing up for the Bangtan Boys to drop their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020. On the other hand, TXT won hearts with their performance at the 29th Seoul Music Awards, as they performed their hits Crown and Run Away.

